The Strategy

As a client of Pivotree since 2015, TGI Fridays approached the Pivotree team in 2018 with a request for guidance on the next phase of their platform. This guidance would be grounded in a dynamic strategy developed by Fridays and marketing partners to innovate in marketing and segmentation. The previous solution they had been pursuing was resulting in a complicated and more costly approach. The strategic objectives included:

Consolidation (Moving from Headless to Non-Headless)

The ecosystem of the Fridays solution involved a plethora of services provided by several companies. By upgrading to SAP Commerce 1808, Pivotree was able to:

Replace some of the services external to SAP Commerce and thereby reduce the overall TCO;

Support in progress enhancements to preserve the existing investment;

Prepare the system for further consolidation while providing more advanced functionality (SAP Marketing).

Continued Support of their Trusted Partner

The needs of Fridays aligned with the capabilities of Pivotree (a long-time SAP Customer Experience System Integrator) and their partners. Having worked together for several years Pivotree was uniquely positioned to understand their current and future business needs and provide the best advice. The analysis resulted in a decision to continue the strong working relationship with Fridays to deliver this and future projects.

